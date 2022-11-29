Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Former SC trooper busted again with child porn, officials say

Randy Lynn Quinn Jr.
Randy Lynn Quinn Jr.(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said an Oconee County man who is a former Highway Patrol trooper was arrested for a child sex crime on Monday.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said evidence gathered showed that 45-year-old Randy Lynn Quinn Jr. was in possession of and distributing child sexual abuse material between May and September of 2022.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will not release the number of images or children involved nor how the images were obtained.

Quinn is already on the South Carolina sex offender registry for convictions in 2012 and 2017 related to child pornography. He was sentenced in federal court to 36 months in prison for the 2012 conviction and 68 months for the 2017 conviction.

According to court records, before his arrest in 2011 he was a member of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and also worked as a volunteer firefighter. He was fired from the SC Department of Public Safety for misconduct in 2011.

A training report from the SC Criminal Justice Academy also shows Quinn worked with the Gaffney Police Department from 1999 to 2006.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 6:17 p.m. on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office charged Quinn with sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree and he remains in jail on a $250,000 surety bond.

