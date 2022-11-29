Elections officials share what voters can expect at the polls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since May, it’s the third time Georgia voters have cast a ballot for the U.S. Senate race.

But that isn’t slowing things down.

On Sunday, Richmond County had the most early voters on a single day they’ve seen since 2016. With a short turnaround for this election, here’s what voters can expect when they show up to the polls.

On the first day of early voting in Columbia County, they’ve already seen close to 1,000 voters at their two precincts combined.

Election officials are already seeing numbers close to the thousands for turnout in Richmond and Columbia County.

“At G3, we’ve had over 820 people come through, and for it to be a little after noon, that’s pretty good, I would say. I do know that out at Euchee Creek, which is the other location that we have advanced voting at, they too have had a nice crowd come through,” said Executive Director of Columbia County Board of Elections Nancy Gay.

She says your wait time is around 40 to 45 minutes.

Travis Doss with the Richmond County Board of Elections says your wait time should be much shorter, at around 20 minutes. He also says there’s no need to worry if you’re disabled because the poll workers are there to help.

“Between the hours of 9:30 and 4:30, if there is a person who is disabled or needs assistance with voting, they can ask to be moved to the front of the line,” he said.

While lines might be daunting, Voter Nolan Marshall says that didn’t stop him from casting his ballot.

“Don’t let the line discourage you from coming out to vote. Please do your part and do what you need to do. Everyone, please get out here and join the line. Whether it’s early voting or you get out here on December 6th, please get your votes in and let’s make this change,” said Marshall.

Early voting is taking place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Columbia County and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Richmond County. Both will go until Dec. 2.

If you aren’t able to make it out, you can still vote on Dec. 6, and officials are anticipating that the lines will be much shorter.

