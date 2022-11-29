Deputies continuing search for missing 5-year-old in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a missing 5-year-old Orangeburg County child says all they want is to bring her home.

Investigators say 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is missing from the home where she lived with her mother, who was found dead on Thanksgiving Day.

“She’s a sweet little girl and we just want her home safe,” the child’s uncle, Pauley Jumper, said. “She’s not able to walk. She can’t talk. So, everybody, just keep praying that we can get her home.”

Deputies say finding the child is a priority as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jumper’s death, which they learned about shortly after noon on Thanksgiving Day when they responded to a home in the 200 block of Louise Drive for a welfare check on the woman.

The sheriff’s office said the mother’s cousin reported that she had not heard from the woman, who family members identified to WIS-TV as Crystal Jumper, since Nov. 1. The incident report says the cousin told deputies it was unlike Jumper to not contact her and that they normally talked on a daily basis.

Deputies say they did not see any vehicles in the yard of the home and did not get a response when they knocked on the door. A deputy who walked around the home reported an odor associated with decomposition coming from the back of the home, the report state.

When investigators made entry into the home, they found Jumper dead but said there was no sign of the child.

The incident report states deputies placed a be-on-the-lookout advisory on Jumper’s vehicle, but the sheriff’s office has not released a description of the vehicle to the public.

Anyone with information on her location or the death of her mother is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.