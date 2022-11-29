Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and colder temperatures. Overnight lows will bottom out near 40 across the CSRA by sunrise Tuesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

High pressure over the area will bring sunshine and mild temperatures during the day Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be a little above average near 70. Winds will be out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

A cold front will bring rain to the region Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. There is the chance for a few rumbles of thunder, but right now the severe weather threat looks very low for the CSRA. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Most of the rain ahead of the front should be out of the CSRA by around midday Wednesday with clearing skies in the afternoon. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will be breezier between 10-15 mph as the front moves through.

We will see temperatures drop behind the front into early Thursday with morning lows in the mid-30s. Sunny skies are cool highs near 60 are expected Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning is looking like the coldest morning this week with morning lows near freezing in the low 30s. Afternoon highs Friday will remain a little below average near 60. Highs will warm back up to near 70 this weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.