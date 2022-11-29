Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cold front brings rain Wednesday. Chillier temps behind the front Thursday & Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening with temperatures in the 50s after sunset and overnight. Looking great for the North Augusta Tree Lighting tonight between 5-7 PM.

Heavy rain likely early Wednesday. A few showers look possible again by this late this weekend.
Heavy rain likely early Wednesday. A few showers look possible again by this late this weekend.(WRDW)

A cold front will bring rain to the region late tonight through Wednesday morning. There is the chance for a few rumbles of thunder, but right now the severe weather threat looks very low for the CSRA. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Most of the rain ahead of the front should be out of the CSRA by around midday Wednesday with clearing skies in the afternoon. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will be breezier between 10-15 mph as the front moves through.

We will see temperatures drop behind the front into early Thursday with morning lows in the mid-30s. Sunny skies are cool highs near 60 are expected Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning is looking like the coldest morning this week with morning lows near freezing in the low 30s. Afternoon highs Friday will remain a little below average near 60. Highs will warm back up to near 70 this weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers look possible Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

