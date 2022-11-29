Brigham center closed, but will reopen for Election Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Henry Brigham swim center and senior center are currently closed.

Officials say construction for a new center starts Dec. 12.

But the building will still be open for early voting and Election Day on Dec. 6 for the Georgia Senate runoff.

Just before Thanksgiving, staff and contractors got together for the last pre-construction meeting.

Swimmers are invited to swim at the Augusta Aquatics Center, and seniors can use other centers across the area.

