Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Augusta state senator to keep role as Democratic whip

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Democrats in the Georgia Senate and House will keep the same leaders as the new two-year term begins in January.

That includes leaving Augusta Democratic state Sen. Sen. Harold Jones as Democratic Caucus whip.

“I thank my colleagues for their support and confidence to re-elect me to serve as the Democratic Caucus Whip,” said Jones said. “I look forward to passing legislation and continuing bipartisan efforts that will continue to push Georgia in a positive direction.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

This is Sen. Jones’ fourth session serving as the Democratic Caucus whip.

When Senate Democrats met Monday, they also reelected Sen. Gloria Butler of Stone Mountain as minority leader. Democrats will have 23 of 56 senators.

Also reelected Monday were Elena Parent of Atlanta as Senate Democratic caucus chair and Nan Orrock of Atlanta as secretary. Democrats chose Sonya Halpern of Atlanta as caucus vice chair and David Lucas of Macon as vice chair of fundraising and campaigns.

Republican Burt Jones was elected lieutenant governor and the GOP majority nominated John Kennedy of Macon as Senate president pro tem, the second-ranking Senate position.

Last week, House Democrats largely reelected their existing leadership to another term.

Minority Leader James Beverly of Macon turned back a challenge from Carolyn Hugley of Columbus to remain the chief Democrat. The party is likely to hold 79 of 180 House seats once vacancies are filled.

Democrats reelected Billy Mitchell of Stone Mountain as minority caucus chairman, Karen Bennett of Stone Mountain as minority caucus vice chairman, Sandra Scott of Rex as chief deputy whip, Park Cannon of Atlanta as secretary and Shea Roberts of Atlanta as treasurer.

Sam Park of Lawrenceville was elected whip, replacing David Wilkerson of Powder Springs.

Republicans have nominated Jon Burns of Newington, now House majority leader, to replace the late David Ralston as speaker.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
Augusta crime
34-year-old man shot dead at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Nov. 27, 2022, for the...
Richmond County early voters eager to cast a ballot in Senate runoff
Dejuan Marco White
Man accused of running over girlfriend with car in Augusta

Latest News

Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Former President Barack Obama appears in October 2022 during a campaign event in Atlanta.
Obama returning to Georgia to campaign with Warnock
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp, delivers his acceptance speech at...
Gov. Brian Kemp lending more support to Herschel Walker in Senate runoff
Georgia shatters early voting records
Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday early voting in Senate runoff