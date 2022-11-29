Augusta moves forward on allowing new strip clubs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New adult entertainment businesses could soon be allowed to open in Richmond County.

Augusta Commission members on Tuesday approved a new ordinance for adult entertainment.

The draft ordinance was approved by commissioners meeting as the Public Services Committee, meaning it would still need to be approved by them meeting as the full Augusta Commission.

Right now, strip clubs that are grandfathered in – like a couple that are downtown – are the exception.

But on Tuesday afternoon, commissioners moved forward with a draft ordinance that would go into effect immediately after approval.

It would restrict adult businesses from being closer than 1,000 feet to certain other entities. We’re working to learn what types of entities those are.

The draft ordinance also emphasizes that nude workers are not allowed to serve drinks.

Commissioners mentioned that it’s their overall goal to try and eventually move to an adult entertainment district where such businesses can exist.

Focusing on flooding

Also at the meeting, Commissioners Jordan Johnson and Ben Hasan call out the city staff for having not already assessed properties being affected by flooding on Ellis Street.

Employees are asking for more time to assess the situation before remediation measures are taken.

The city staff cites it as a misunderstanding on focusing on water management from the Calhoun Expressway to project to fix water flow.

Hasan also called out the Risk Management Department for the role they played in this process not having taken place yet.

A committee item for evaluations of the properties passed through the committee and moves to a vote by the full Augusta Commission.

