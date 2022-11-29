Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

‘Astounding’ early voter turnout breaks local records

By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond County say there was record turnout Monday for early voting in Georgia’s Senate runoff.

So far, almost 11,000 people have cast their ballots in the past two days.

Across the Peach State, 503,792 people have cast ballots, either through absentee voting or early voting, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s elections chief.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“Voters broke the all-time daily turnout record for in-person early voting on Monday,” he said Tuesday, noting an “astounding” 301,545 voters Monday.

“Monday’s total is well above previous records of 233,252 voters processed on the final day of early voting in the 2018 general election, and 252,715 voting on the highest day of early voting in 2016,” he said.

Raffensperger says Georgia’s active voter list stands just over 7 million.

He acknowledged long voting lines have been reported in some metro areas.

“However, many metro area polling locations experienced little to no wait times,” Raffensperger said.

At a Columbia County voting location on Tuesday, the line was so long that people at the back couldn’t see the door. However, the line at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building snaked out the door but appeared shorter than it was on Sunday, when the wait time was 20 minutes.

This was the early voting line on Nov. 29, 2022, at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal...
This was the early voting line on Nov. 29, 2022, at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.(WRDW)

The last day for early voting is Friday.

The runoff pits incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. In the general election earlier this month, neither managed to get the required threshold of votes to claim the seat, thanks to a third-party candidate also on the ballot.

Georgia’s Senate runoff has huge implications for both next year and the 2024 presidential election year. If Walker wins, the Senate will remain split at 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, continuing to cast tie-breaking voters. If Warnock wins, Senate Democrats will have a clear 51-seat majority.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
Augusta crime
34-year-old man shot dead at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Dejuan Marco White
Man accused of running over girlfriend with car in Augusta

Latest News

From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Warnock, Walker take different paths in appealing to voters
State Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta
Augusta state senator to keep role as Democratic whip
Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Former President Barack Obama appears in October 2022 during a campaign event in Atlanta.
Obama returning to Georgia to campaign with Warnock