Salvation Army Christmas Auction

$10M settlement reached, gym renamed to honor young basketball player who died

The 16-year-old basketball player died after practice in 2019
FAMILY OF IMANI BELL
FAMILY OF IMANI BELL
By Joyce Lupiani and Zac Summers
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of the 16-year-old basketball player who died following a school-mandated outdoor workout in August 2019 has reached a settlement with the Clayton County School District.

On Tuesday, lawyers for the family of Imani Bell announced they have agreed to a $10 million settlement with the school district, resolving a civil case they filed in 2021.

“This wasn’t something that just immediately happened,” said attorney Chris Stewart. “You have to fight to get justice for people and that’s what our firms did, but you still have to salute the county for not dragging this out for years and this ending in trial.”

Bell was a junior at Elite Scholars Academy and played varsity girls’ basketball. Prior to her death, she participated in team-mandated conditioning drills in “extreme heat.” She collapsed while running up the football stadium’s steps. She was taken to Southern Regional Hospital where she died later that day of heat-related cardiac arrest and kidney failure.

An autopsy was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations that revealed Imani had no preexisting conditions and that her death was solely attributed to heatstroke caused by strenuous physical exertion in extreme temperatures.

“The state of Georgia already had in place protocols that would have prevented this from happening,” said attorney Brian Spears. “So, the lesson learned is once those protocols are in place, they’re in place for a purpose, they’re in place to protect. They were designed to protect her, and they failed in that.”

The settlement, which is thought to be the largest of its kind in the history of U.S. high school athletics, also stipulated that the Elite Sports Academy gymnasium will be renamed in Imani’s honor.

“For them to name the gym after her is definitely a big way to have her name live on forever,” said Eric Bell, Imani’s father. “She is an elite scholar and will always be an elite scholar.”

The teen’s parents are now focused on the Keep Imani Always Foundation. The organization will provide scholarships and glasses for students in need, as well as educate and supply area school districts with cold tubs to prevent similar tragedies.

“One of the biggest things that sadden me when Imani passed was would she be remembered,” said Dorian Bell, Imani’s mother. “She was caring, kind and just really goal-oriented. This foundation gives us an opportunity to honor her.”

In August 2021, a Clayton County Grand Jury indicted ESA head basketball coach Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and assistant coach Dwight Broom Palmer on second-degree murder charges as well as several other charges. The criminal case is ongoing.

The Clayton County School District issued the following statement in response to the settlement announcement:

“The Clayton County School District is pleased we were able to reach the best possible resolution of this tragic case involving the passing of Imani Bell. We have all lost a wonderful student.  The attention this afternoon is rightfully on her legacy.  The School District stands with the community in its commitment to the education and safety of its students.”

