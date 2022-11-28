Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say

Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WOIO/Gray News) – A missing woman from Cleveland, Ohio, was found dead in the backyard of a home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Police officials said 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head, WOIO reported.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office launched an investigation Saturday into the woman’s death. Officials have not said when or how Taylor got to Pittsburgh at this time.

According to WOIO, Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they hadn’t heard from her since Oct. 8.

Police officials had previously said she was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland.

Officials said the investigation will be in the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
John Jackson
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Nov. 27, 2022, for the...
Richmond County early voters eager to cast a ballot in Senate runoff
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting
Another overnight lane closure is planned on Interstate 20 near the state line.
Roadway roundup: Overnight lane closure set on I-20 at state line
New data shows Cyber Monday may be losing its luster as a growing number of people shop earlier...
Cyber Monday may not be as important as it used to be, data shows
FILE - An election worker holds a stack of counted ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders...
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre