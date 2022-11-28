Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

What the Tech: ‘Gifster’ app offers alternatives to gift cards

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gift cards are fine if you want to surprise someone with an impersonal gift.

A gift that says, ‘happy holidays, but I really didn’t want to go to any trouble thinking of a gift for you.’ A smartphone app called Gifster for iPhones and Android devices could be the answer for your family or friends who want to give and receive gifts they actually want.

Gifster allows users to create their own wishlist of things they’d like to receive. Think of it like a wedding or baby gift registry.

What the Tech: How to help visitors get on your Wi-Fi

Each person uses the app to add their clothing sizes, interests, hobbies, and items to their wishlist.

Others in the group can see everyone’s list with links to the items on Amazon, other retailers, or the product’s website. Since everyone using the app can see everyone else’s wishlist, they can also see who plans to get the item which cuts down on the risk of someone receiving duplicate gifts.

Each item on the wish list will show “reserved” for gifts someone else plans to give, or “available” for items not yet claimed

Tips for finding Cyber Monday deals while avoiding scams

Users can also suggest items for others. It is private. No one can see what other people are giving them.

You can also run a Secret Santa party in the app. And there are categories for a birthday, baby, and wedding gift registries as well.

If you don’t want to download another app, you can access your registry online in a web browser. It is a free app.

One way Gifster makes money is by getting referral revenue from retailers, and there are a few Google ads on the screen. So you’ll likely see ads for items related to what you’re shopping for pop up on your screen. You’ll find it in both app stores, and it’s also available in Amazon’s app store. www.gifster.com

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
John Jackson
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Augusta crime
34-year-old man shot in Augusta’s latest killing
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Nov. 27, 2022, for the...
Richmond County early voters eager to cast a ballot in Senate runoff
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing

Latest News

What the Tech: 'Gifster' app offers alternatives to gift cards
What the Tech: 'Gifster' app offers alternatives to gift cards
Mistletoe State Park in Appling near Clarks Hill Lake has an archery program.
Mistletoe State Park offers archery program for kids and adults
Archery program at Mistletoe State Park
Archery program at Mistletoe State Park
Richmond County Sheriff's office has arrested two suspects in connection with an Augusta...
2 suspects arrested after Augusta kidnapping incident