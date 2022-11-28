Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Tickets go on sale this week for Dwight Yoakum’s April show

Early voting for the Senate run-off, potential Cyber Monday scams, and a dramatic plane rescue in Maryland.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grammy-winning country music artist Dwight Yoakam will make a stop at the Bell Auditorium on April 20.

Starting at $49, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AECtix.com or at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has been nominated 21 times for a Grammy. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and 14 in the Top 10.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam has appeared in more than 40 feature films.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
John Jackson
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Nov. 27, 2022, for the...
Richmond County early voters eager to cast a ballot in Senate runoff
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
Local employer Amazon expects a super-busy Cyber Monday
Now that Thanksgiving is over, here are some events to celebrate the holidays.
Here are some events to enjoy the holiday season
Another overnight lane closure is planned on Interstate 20 near the state line.
Roadway roundup: Overnight lane closure set on I-20 at state line
The Brickyard football stadium, Thomson, Ga.
McDuffie County schools dismissing early this Friday