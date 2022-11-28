Tickets go on sale this week for Dwight Yoakum’s April show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grammy-winning country music artist Dwight Yoakam will make a stop at the Bell Auditorium on April 20.

Starting at $49, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AECtix.com or at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has been nominated 21 times for a Grammy. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and 14 in the Top 10.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam has appeared in more than 40 feature films.

