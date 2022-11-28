Richmond County sees near record turnout for Sunday early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Senate runoff election is here as early voting is underway across the whole state on Monday.

Richmond County was able to open their doors Sunday after a judge ruled election officials have the opportunity to start the weekend after Thanksgiving. The decision to do so was approved by the Board of Elections the week before.

Over 5,000 voters hit the ground running to make their voices heard. Some made it part of their Sunday routine coming straight from church and heading straight to the voting polls.

“I wanted to be here today when it started,” Willie Jackson Jr. said. “During the week people have lives. They have jobs, children, a lot of things get in the way of them going out to vote.”

It’s why voters like Jackson got a head start in securing the vote.

“Because the time period for the runoff was so short, we wanted to try and give people as many opportunities as possible to come out and vote early,” Richmond County Board of Elections Director Travis Doss said.

It was an opportunity not taken for granted.

“It’s one thing to complain, but it’s another thing to make a difference,” Isaac Hall said.

Hall came out with his wife, Connie, to make a difference.

“I actually told him we’re voting today after church,” Connie Hall said. “We came here directly from church. It was our community Sunday and what better day to vote than on community Sunday for our community?”

Despite this being the only weekend day for Richmond County to go out to the polls for this runoff election, voters were thankful for the extra day.

“As someone who has worked my entire life and still has a busy schedule, being able to come on a weekend without having to rush and consider so many other interruptions is really a pleasure,” Carol Evans said.

Sunday’s total turnout of more than 5,000 beat previous single day turnout numbers from 2018, 2020 and 2022. The record was set back on the last day of advanced voting in 2016 at more than 5,400.

