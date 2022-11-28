Obama returning to Georgia to campaign with Warnock

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Former President Barack Obama will return to Atlanta on Thursday to campaign with Sen. Raphael Warnock and encourage Georgians to cast their ballots during the final days of early in-person voting for the runoff election.

Warnock is locked in a runoff battle with Republican challenger Herschel Walker after nether passed the percentage threshold to claim the seat in the general election.

After a previous event with Obama, rally-goers signed up to complete hundreds of door-knocking shifts.

This week’s event is free and open to the public.

It will be at the Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. Northeast in Atlanta. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Georgians interested in attending can sign up for more information at https://www.mobilize.us/gavotes/event/544292/.

