Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Mistletoe State Park offers archery program for kids and adults

By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mistletoe State Park has an archery range with members of the Department of Natural Resources available to teach courses.

We went to check it out.

Hannah Tucker is putting out the target. It’s time to launch some arrows into it.

“I think it’s a great skill to learn. It shows that you can have fun in the great outdoors. It shows you can come in knowing absolutely nothing about something and get really good over it… at it over time,” said Tucker, park assistant manger.

They offer beginner archery classes for everyone eight and up.

“We teach you how to be safe with a bow and how to shoot a bow at a target,” said Tucker.

On Monday, we were first-time students. Although we’ve never shot a bow and arrow before, Tucker has… a lot.

She was on her high school’s archery team.

Tucker says DNR trained everyone who teaches here. She sees all the ups and downs a new archer might face. But for her, it’s worth it in the end.

“When I’m able to teach them about archery and have them hit that target and feel really proud about themselves, it’s really special for me,” she said.

Tucker says Mistletoe State Park usually offers archery classes about two times a month. The next one is on Dec. 10.

What the Tech: ‘Gifster’ app offers alternatives to gift cards
