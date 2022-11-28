McDuffie County schools dismissing early this Friday

Submit Photos/Videos
The Brickyard football stadium, Thomson, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Thomson High School football team reaching the playoffs, McDuffie County students will get out of school early Friday.

The team won its third-round state playoff game against South Atlanta on the day after Thanksgiving. As a result, the team will be travel this Friday to compete in the final four against Appling County.

To ensure all afternoon bus routes are complete and Thomson athletes, cheerleaders and band members have enough time to reach Jimmy Swain Stadium in Baxley, the district will follow this early release schedule:

  • Dearing Elementary, 1 p.m.
  • Maxwell Elementary, 1:30 p.m.
  • Thomson Elementary, 1:30 p.m.
  • Norris Elementary, 1:30 p.m.
  • Thomson-McDuffie Middle School, 1:30 p.m.
  • Thomson High School, 1:30 p.m.
  • McDuffie Achievement Center, 1:30 p.m.

If the Bulldogs defeat Appling County, the team will advance to the state championship game at noon Dec. 9 in Atlanta. If that happens, Dec 9 will be a home learning day.

