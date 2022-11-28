Man accused of running of girlfriend with car in Augusta

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has captured a suspect in an August aggravated assault.

Dejuan Marco White, 37, was wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred Aug. 13 at the East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary.

MORE | 34-year-old man shot in Augusta’s latest killing

According a report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, White is accused of attacking his girlfriend and then running over her with a car. He’s also accused of crashing into two other vehicles.

He had last been seen traveling in a silver 2003 Ford Crown Victoria.

Weeks ago, authorities asked the public to be on the lookout for him, then his capture was announced Monday morning.

