Man accused of running of girlfriend with car in Augusta
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has captured a suspect in an August aggravated assault.
Dejuan Marco White, 37, was wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred Aug. 13 at the East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary.
According a report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, White is accused of attacking his girlfriend and then running over her with a car. He’s also accused of crashing into two other vehicles.
He had last been seen traveling in a silver 2003 Ford Crown Victoria.
Weeks ago, authorities asked the public to be on the lookout for him, then his capture was announced Monday morning.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.