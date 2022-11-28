Local small businesses cash in on Cyber Monday

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Retail Federation says about 64 million people will shop online on Cyber Monday.

We know the big businesses get most of the action, but what about our local small businesses? Here’s how they’re evolving, so they don’t miss out.

At the Swank Company, thousands lined up in-store to catch the deals on Black Friday, a day that has been dominated by bigger businesses.

Now, they’re looking to continue the sales into Cyber Monday. Local stores are a little less chaotic inside than in previous days, but they’re still getting business.

It’s now coming in online or on apps to get their Cyber Monday deals to communities. Businesses like the Swank Company are pulling out deals to catch people’s attention.

“We’ve definitely seen our sales jump. We are doing 30% off sitewide. I think our customers know that we don’t typically do a site-wide sale. It’s kind of once a year for us,” said Manager Ansley Barbee.

Barbee says the Cyber Monday sales have been a success since 2015, with this year already having online sales to all 50 states.

“We have been doing Cyber Monday sales, and they’ve always been a hit, always been great. Not only again for our locals but also nationwide,” she said.

Across the river in North Augusta, Shoppe3130 is using its app to drive sales.

Abby Allen is the manager. She said, “We do pull everything from our app. So that has helped a lot having that where people can just order online, use our codes on our app, and then we just do our orders.”

Coming off of a busy weekend for them, the business is moving deals online. This is their third year of Cyber Monday sales.

Allen says this year she’s seeing more people support community-owned stores.

“We saw a lot of people really being intentional about shopping local, which was encouraging for us as a small business to see,” she said.

Both of these businesses are happy with the sales they’ve been able to do, crediting the community for shopping locally at their stores over others.

