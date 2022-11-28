Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Local businesses see strong start to holiday shopping season

By Nick Viland
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Black Friday has come and gone, and now it’s time for people to cash in on big deals today as Cyber Monday begins.

But local businesses did well over the weekend.

Even though bigger stores can do bigger deals, small businesses see strong community support.

There was a Small Business Saturday crawl for more than a dozen businesses.

It wasn’t as crazy as Black Friday, but people still got to catch some local deals around Augusta.

Shoppers we spoke to say it’s a good chance to support the community and find things you might not be able to at big retail stores.

“You’re literally supporting people’s livelihood, people’s dreams. And you’re helping take care of your community,” said business owner Jeana Berrios.

Shopper Colleen Lederer said: “This is just amazing to go in and see the unique crafts and all the stuff that you’re not going to find in a big box store or something. This is just so personal.”

We also talked to a few locally owned businesses like CommuniGraphics in North Augusta on Black Friday.

“We always like to support locals. CommuniGraphics is one of our favorite places to support,” said shopper Kristin Bodkin.

Bodkin only shops locally on Black Friday.

Her day began at CommuniGraphics in North Augusta, and CommuniGraphics says supporting locals, keeps money local.

Stephanie Linarez, CommuniGraphics sales assistant manager, said: “When you go shop in a big box store, you’re helping big companies that don’t help your community. When you come to shop at CommuniGraphics, you’re helping a business that helps back towards the community.”

CommuniGraphics gains the most traffic at lunchtime.

Escape Outdoors and The Swank Company in Martinez looked to get customers as soon as their doors opened.

MORE | Holiday shopping kicks off with inflation dampening spirits

Carson Wiley, manager of Escape Outdoors, said: “We have people camping out. They started at three a.m. yesterday.”

In the morning, both stores had more than 100 people ready to go before doors even opened, numbers which shocked The Swank Company.

Hannah Bassali, owner of The Swank Company, said: “I do think it was the most people in line we’ve ever had. I think something that’s so great about shopping locally on Black Friday is it creates so many memories. The first people in our lines have been the first people online for the past five years.”

Wiley said: “Instead of a big box retailer that can do higher clearance, higher discounts, and it kind of leaves some local businesses in the dust but for us, we have a good community around us.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
John Jackson
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Nov. 27, 2022, for the...
Richmond County early voters eager to cast a ballot in Senate runoff

Latest News

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Crash near Padgett Highway snarls eastbound traffic on I-520
Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday...
Gas prices drop in Georgia, South Carolina over the past week
Dejuan Marco White
Man accused of running of girlfriend with car in Augusta
Augusta crime
34-year-old man shot in Augusta’s latest killing