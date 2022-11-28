Here are some events to enjoy the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, here are some events to celebrate the holidays.

There are events for everyone, kids and adults, along with several community service programs to give the gift of giving.

Kid events

Lights of the South- Nov. 21-Dec. 30., 633 Louisville Road, Grovetown Ga. 30813

Very Merry Grinchmas- Dec. 3, 12 to 4 p.m., 3830 Washington Road Suite #15, Augusta, Ga. Get your picture taken with the Grinch and Max

Mrs. Claus Family Fun Day- Dec. 3., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Augusta Museum of History, 560 Reynolds Street, Augusta Ga.

Photos with Santa- Dec. 10-11., 2 p.m., Le Chat Noir 304 8th Street, Augusta Ga.

Santa Claus at Top Dawg- Dec. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2821 Washington Road, Augusta Ga. Kids get to take a picture with Santa during Kids Club

Santa tours in Belvedere Big Yellow Fire Engine- Dec. 15-20.

Movies at the Miller: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas- Dec. 17., 5 p.m., Miller Theatre, 708 Broad Street, Augusta Ga.

Christmas Extravaganza Gala- Dec. 17., 6 to 9 p.m., Kroc Center 1833 Broad Street Music Room B

Breakfast with Santa- Dec. 20., 10 a.m., Metro Diner 2820 Washington Road, Augusta Ga.

Events for everyone

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet- Nov. 28., 6 p.m., Miller Theatre, 708 Broad Street, Augusta, Ga.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony- Nov. 29. 5 to 7 p.m., 714 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, S.C. 29841

The lighting of the Tree- Dec. 1., 6 to 8 p.m., 2500 Walton Way, Augusta Ga.

Fort Gordon Christmas Festival and Tree Lighting- Dec. 1., 4 p.m., Barton Field, Fort Gordon, Ga. 30905

Design and Wine Holiday Wreath Workshop- Dec. 1., 1-4 p.m., Marion Hatcher Center, 519 Greene Street, Augusta, Ga.

Christmas Drag Roulette- Dec. 1., 9 p.m., Edge Nightclub, 1258 Gordon Highway, Augusta Ga.

Aiken Christmas Tree Lighting- Dec. 2., 6 p.m., Park Avenue SouthWest downtown Aiken, S.C. 29801

52nd Annual Christmas Craft Show- Dec. 2-3., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken S.C.

Christmas Light Up Spectacular- Dec. 3., 4 to 7 p.m., 836 Reynolds Street, Augusta Ga.

Grovetown Christmas Parade- Dec. 3., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown Ga. 30813

Grovetown Christmas Festival- Dec. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m., Liberty Park Community Center, Grovetown Ga. Tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Carolina Lights- Dec. 3-26., 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C. 29201

Jingle Jam- Dec. 3., 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3001 Banks Mill Road, Aiken, S.C. 29803

Columbia County Christmas Parade- Dec. 4., 3:30 p.m.

Evans Towne Center Christmas- Dec. 4. 2-7 p.m., Evans Towne Center Park. The brand new walk-through light display, tree lighting, fireworks, and pictures with Santa.

Holiday Market at the Marina- Dec. 4., 12 to 4 p.m., 5th Street Augusta, Ga.

A festival of Nine Lessons and Carols- Dec. 6., 7:30 pm., Sacred Heart Cultural Center

Augusta Christmas Laser Show- Dec. 9-11., Georgia-Carolina State Fair

Augusta Christmas Parade- Dec. 10., 6 p.m., Between 6th and 13th Streets, Augusta Ga.

It’s the Night Before Christmas- Dec. 10., 11 a.m., Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre 2500 Walton Way, Augusta Ga.

2nd Annual 8th Street Holiday Market- Dec. 10., 12 p.m., 8th Street Augusta, Ga.

31st Annual Christmas in Hopelands- Dec. 10-22., 6 to 9:30 p.m., Hopelands Gardens, Aiken S.C.

North Augusta Christmas Parade- Dec. 11., from 3 to 4 p.m., Georgia Avenue in downtown, North Augusta S.C. 29841

Aiken Christmas Parade- Dec. 11., 2 p.m., Barnwell Avenue and Laurens Street Northwest, Aiken S.C. 29801

Augusta Symphony free Holiday Concert- Dec. 12., 6:30 p.m., 6929 Highway 28 South, McCormick, S.C.

Community

UPS Santa Operation- Nov. 28- Dec. 19., Volunteers have their identities verified to help fulfill the holiday wishes of children and families who have written to Santa.

Empty the Shelters- Dec. 1-11, participating shelters for a reduced-free adoption event

Columbia County Christmas Parade Volunteers- Dec. 2-4, Evans Towne Center Park

Blue Christmas Service- Dec. 18, 3 to 4 p.m., 3001 Banks Mill Road, Aiken S.C. 29803

The Augusta Museum of History Gingerbread Village- Winners announced this week

City of Augusta Coat Drive- Nov. 18.-Jan. 2., check the site for drop-off locations

Augusta Community Center Toy Drive- Nov. 28- Dec. 16. Donate new unwrapped toys, check the site for drop-off locations

