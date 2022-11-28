In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, 181,711 voters had already cast ballots in the runoff, with a statewide turnout of 2.6%.

Black voters are leading all other demographic groups in early voting, with 84,218 (46.3%) compared to White voters’ turnout of 68,883 (37.9%). The data also showed more female voters (57.2%) are showing up in early voting than males (42.5%).