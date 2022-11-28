Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

By the numbers

  • While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
  • As of 9 a.m. Monday, 181,711 voters had already cast ballots in the runoff, with a statewide turnout of 2.6%.
  • Black voters are leading all other demographic groups in early voting, with 84,218 (46.3%) compared to White voters’ turnout of 68,883 (37.9%). The data also showed more female voters (57.2%) are showing up in early voting than males (42.5%).
  • Voters between the ages of 55-60 (12.6%); 65-70 (12.4%) and 50-55 (11.3%) are leading all age groups.

Early voting locations

  • Richmond County will have the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building open for early voting along with the Henry Brigham, Robert Howard and Warren Road community centers. They’ll be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • In Columbia County, the former Euchee Creek Library and G-3 county government building in Evans will be open for voters from 8 am to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More coverage

