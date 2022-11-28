Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Gas prices drop in Georgia, South Carolina over the past week

Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday...
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update.

Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.04, decreasing by 7 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week.

According to AAA, Augusta saw a 9-cent decrease from last week’s price, with our current price of $2.98 still beating most of the Peach State.

South Carolina’s price decreased by 9 cents cent in the past week, with a current average of $3.13 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $3.18, which has decreased 9 cents in the last week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price per gallon has decreased 11 cents in the past week, making the price $3.55.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said with oil prices “struggling a bit” after reaching $93 after the OPEC+ decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, “especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.”

Department of Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, says " We should see some relief at the pumps soon. Georgia is benefiting from this because the president is focused on making sure we manufacture those vehicles, those batteries in the United States, and Georgia has become a robust part of the battery belt.”

Lots of companies say they’re moving to Georgia to build the batteries for the electric vehicle. And if you drive an electric car, you’re saving a boatload on fuel for sure, because you’re not paying those prices at the gas station,” Granholm says.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

