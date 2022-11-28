Fatal vehicle collision near Johnston, South Carolina kills one, injures two

Submit Photos/Videos
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision
By Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday night, November 26th, a two-vehicle accident near Johnston, South Carolina killed one driver.

At 7:07 pm, a 2005 Chevrolet SUV carrying two passengers and a 1997 Chevrolet Sedan, carrying one, crashed at the intersection of Monument Drive and SC Highway 121, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

While details are limited on how the crash occurred, SCHP says the SUV was traveling north on SC-121 while the Sedan was traveling west on Monument Drive, less than two miles from Johnston, South Carolina.

The two passengers inside the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries, while the driver of the Sedan died.

This incident is still under investigation with SCHP.

News 12 has reached out to the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office for the identity of the deceased driver and will continue to update the details of this incident as it develops.

