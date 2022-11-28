Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Drought monitor spells trouble for peach crop in Georgia

Warmer temperatures enhance evaporation, which dries out the soil. The US Drought Monitor reports moderate and severe drought conditions in two of the state’s top-producing peach areas, Central and North Georgia.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The UGA Extension Office estimates that Georgia farmers produce 130 million pounds of peaches each year. It’s a 75-million-dollar industry. Lee Dickey is a fifth-generation peach farmer. He said every season brings different problems to overcome.

“Without healthy buds, there won’t be blooms, and without blooms, there won’t be peaches,” said Dickey.

Peaches need water, but not too much. Dickey likened the fruit to “the Goldilocks of crops.” Without enough water, trees can get sick and the peaches won’t get as big.

“You’re at the liberty of the weather, and the climate, there are so many variables that are outside of your control,” said Dickey.

This season, he’ll need to battle to keep his blooms. Pam Knox, the director of the UGA Weather Network said drought conditions continue to impact counties across Georgia.

“As the temperatures go up, we’re more likely to see more frequent drought. The climate is changing, and that’s affecting their ability to grow,” said Knox.

Warmer temperatures enhance evaporation, which dries out the soil. The US Drought Monitor reports moderate and severe drought conditions in two of the state’s top-producing peach areas, Central and North Georgia.

Over the winter Dickey will be in the fields, checking blooms, trying to make up for the lack of rainwater with his farm’s irrigation system. He’s hoping for a change in the forecast and taking in some advice from his grandfather.

“Optimism is the most important, you have to stay optimistic and open-minded and look for the best in every situation,” said Dickey.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
Augusta crime
34-year-old man shot dead at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Dejuan Marco White
Man accused of running over girlfriend with car in Augusta

Latest News

From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Warnock, Walker take different paths in appealing to voters
Lily Henson, M.D.
Piedmont veteran accepts leadership reins at Augusta hospital
This was the early voting line on Nov. 29, 2022, at a Columbia County location.
‘Astounding’ early voter turnout breaks local records
Henry Brigham Community Center, Augusta, Ga.
Brigham center closed, but will reopen for Election Day
Early voting
An update on early voting in the Augusta area