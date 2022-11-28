Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Submit Photos/Videos
Sunny Skies, Drier Outlook for Monday & Tuesday
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we continue through tonight, we’ll see the winds beginning to calm down and see temperatures fall into the 50s and eventually 40s by Monday morning. More sunshine and calmer winds are expected Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

We’ll be keeping an eye on another front that could move in by Wednesday bringing us an additional chance of rain and thunderstorms. As of now, the severe threat looks to remain west of the CSRA with not enough ingredients locally to support those stronger storms. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

