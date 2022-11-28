Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Crash near Padgett Highway snarls eastbound traffic on I-520

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident Monday morning brought eastbound vehicles to a crawl on Interstate 520.

The wreck was reported at 7:34 a.m. near Mike Padgett Highway, blocking one of two eastbound lanes, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

By 8:45 a.m., traffic was at a near standstill.

GDIT expected the lane to be clear no earlier than 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
John Jackson
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Nov. 27, 2022, for the...
Richmond County early voters eager to cast a ballot in Senate runoff

Latest News

I-20 at standstill due to Thanksgiving accident.
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Lane, road closures coming up in Columbia County
If you're on the road for Thanksgiving, you won't be alone.
If you’re on the road this weekend, you won’t be alone
This was the scene of a crash that blocked a and of westbound Interstate 20 on Nov. 23, 2022.
Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road