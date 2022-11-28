Crash near Padgett Highway snarls eastbound traffic on I-520

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident Monday morning brought eastbound vehicles to a crawl on Interstate 520.

The wreck was reported at 7:34 a.m. near Mike Padgett Highway, blocking one of two eastbound lanes, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

By 8:45 a.m., traffic was at a near standstill.

GDIT expected the lane to be clear no earlier than 10 a.m.

