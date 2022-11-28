Columbia County Superior Court Judge dies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County superior court judge died on Nov. 28. according to Judge Blanchard’s office.

Judge Michael N. Annis served as a judge for 16 years before retiring, handling criminal, civil and domestic matters.

The flags will fly at half-staff in Columbia County in recognition of the community’s loss, according to authorities.

The funeral arrangements haven’t been finalized as of today.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.