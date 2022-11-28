Columbia County Superior Court Judge dies
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County superior court judge died on Nov. 28. according to Judge Blanchard’s office.
Judge Michael N. Annis served as a judge for 16 years before retiring, handling criminal, civil and domestic matters.
The flags will fly at half-staff in Columbia County in recognition of the community’s loss, according to authorities.
The funeral arrangements haven’t been finalized as of today.
