Christmas tree lighting events to attend during the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the holiday season, several places have announced their tree lighting events for the public to attend.

Here is everything you need to know about each local tree lighting event.

Barton Field, Dec. 1., at 4 p.m., between Brainard and Barnes Avenues, Fort Gordon, Ga. 30905

There will be children’s crafts, hayrides, and a bonfire, as well as cookies, candy, and refreshments. Live entertainment and Christmas carols as the tree is being prepared. Get your holiday shopping done at the Kris Kringle Market, where there will be gifts and craft vendors.

Summerville Campus in front of Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre Dec. 1., from 6 to 8 p.m., 2500 Walton Way, Augusta Ga. 30901

Augusta University and the Summerville Neighborhood Association invite all faculty, staff, students, community members, families, and friends to attend the annual Lighting of the Tree.

Entry is free and includes photos with Santa, caroling, crafts, food trucks, refreshments, and more.

Guests are invited to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Open Paws Student Food Pantry.

Downtown Aiken, Dec. 2., at 6 p.m., the corner of Park Avenue Southwest and Newberry Street Southwest Aiken, S.C. 29801

Celebrate the holidays with a special evening on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. There will be music, crafts, refreshments, and a countdown to the lighting of the tree, as well as a special appearance by Santa.

Augusta Common Dec. 3., from 4 to 7 p.m., 836 Reynolds Street, Augusta Ga. 30901

Activities include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a train ride, the WBBQ Kids Christmas Village with crafts, and the Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest. Entertainment will be provided by the Richmond County Board of Education’s elementary and middle school students.

The lighting of the Christmas tree and fireworks show will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Liberty Park Community Center, Dec. 3., from 4 to 8 p.m., Grovetown, Ga. 30813

The tree lighting will begin at 7 p.m.

Take your picture with the Big Man in the Red Suit, Santa, and as a special treat, he’s bringing the SNOW. There will also be crafts, food, and other vendors available until the tree lighting.

Calhoun Park Nov. 29., from 5 to 7 p.m., 714 Georgia Avenue North Augusta, S.C. 29841

Live Performances by PKMS and NAMS Bands, marshmallow roasting station, coffee and hot chocolate station, letters to Santa, and a special appearance from Santa.

