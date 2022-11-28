Bulldog fans come together to remember the late Vince Dooley

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bulldog fans from all over packed into Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night to honor the life of Vince Dooley.

The legendary University of Georgia football coach died late last month.

Fans young and old came together to reflect on Dooley’s time with the program.

Hundreds of people showed up for the event.

Even Gov. Brian Kemp spoke about the late coach.

Officials said visitors had the opportunity to purchase the 2021 National Championship edition of Dooley’s “Playbook: The 34 Most Memorable Plays in Georgia Football History.” All proceeds will benefit the Redcoat Band.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also made an appearance at the celebration of life.

Dooley died Oct. 28 at the age of 90.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

