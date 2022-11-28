Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Aiken Department of Public Safety searching for teen girl

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a...
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person, 18 year-old Aiesha Francis.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person, 18-year-old, Aiesha Francis.

According to authorities, she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park and was believed to be headed to the basketball court.

The department is searching for teen girl, 18 year-old, Aiesha Francis.
The department is searching for teen girl, 18 year-old, Aiesha Francis.(Contributed)

Francis is a Black female, 5 foot 5 inches, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

MORE | 54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing

If you have any information about the location of Francis please contact Detective Bethmann at (803) 293-7844 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
John Jackson
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Augusta crime
34-year-old man shot in Augusta’s latest killing
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Nov. 27, 2022, for the...
Richmond County early voters eager to cast a ballot in Senate runoff
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing

Latest News

Augusta University’s holds annual Christmas tree lighting
Christmas tree lighting events to attend during the holiday season
Morning Mix
Morning Mix: Nov. 28, 2022
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
Local employer Amazon expects a super-busy Cyber Monday
Tickets go on sale this week for Dwight Yoakum’s April show