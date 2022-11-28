Aiken Department of Public Safety searching for teen girl

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person, 18-year-old, Aiesha Francis.

According to authorities, she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park and was believed to be headed to the basketball court.

The department is searching for teen girl, 18 year-old, Aiesha Francis. (Contributed)

Francis is a Black female, 5 foot 5 inches, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the location of Francis please contact Detective Bethmann at (803) 293-7844 or submit an anonymous tip online.

