Aiken Department of Public Safety searching for teen girl
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person, 18-year-old, Aiesha Francis.
According to authorities, she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park and was believed to be headed to the basketball court.
Francis is a Black female, 5 foot 5 inches, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about the location of Francis please contact Detective Bethmann at (803) 293-7844 or submit an anonymous tip online.
