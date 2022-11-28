34-year-old man shot in Augusta’s latest killing

Submit Photos/Videos
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that took place at 1814 Fayetteville Drive on Sunday night.

Joseph Fortson, 34, of the 1900 block of Sanford Court, was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 1:10 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

