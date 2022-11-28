2 suspects arrested after Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men wanted in connection with a Richmond County kidnapping incident that happened on Sept. 6. are now in jail.

On Nov. 28, Travaris Johnson, 27, was booked with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated sodomy and kidnapping.

The second suspect, Teaquezz Bright, 21, was booked on Nov. 4 and also charged with kidnapping. We requested Bright’s new mugshot and are waiting to hear back.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Amanda Circle, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier, the agency declined to provide an incident report on the case that would explain the specifics. The agency said an incident report, in this case, is “exempt from disclosure” under the Georgia Open Records Act. However, on Monday, they released the report.

According to the report, the victim states she was “grabbed by force” by Johnson. She was then put into a vehicle and taken to April Drive. The report then states the victim says she was sexually assaulted by Johnson.

It says the victim called 911 using Johnson’s phone. She then placed it down with the line open. When dispatch called back, Johnson told them the kids were playing with the phone.

