One dead in stabbing in Washington County

HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a stabbing in Washington County.

The Sheriff’s Office said a woman is suspected of stabbing Edward Porter, 54, to death after an incident at their home in Harrison, Georgia.

The Sheriff’s Office said “Porter allegedly was involved in a reported assault on a juvenile incident at the mobile home prior to the stabbing.”

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident, after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to help in this investigation.

Both agencies have been working together on the investigation.

It will remain an active investigation while interviews continue, and evidence is being collected and properly examined by the GBI Crime Lab.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will also conduct the Autopsy.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the GBI’s Eastman Office at 478-374-6988 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-595-TIPS(8477).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at the GBI’s website, or through the See Something, Send Something app.

