Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

One dead in stabbing in Washington County

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.(file)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a stabbing in Washington County.

The Sheriff’s Office said a woman is suspected of stabbing Edward Porter, 54, to death after an incident at their home in Harrison, Georgia.

The Sheriff’s Office said “Porter allegedly was involved in a reported assault on a juvenile incident at the mobile home prior to the stabbing.”

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident, after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to help in this investigation.

Both agencies have been working together on the investigation.

It will remain an active investigation while interviews continue, and evidence is being collected and properly examined by the GBI Crime Lab.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will also conduct the Autopsy.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the GBI’s Eastman Office at 478-374-6988 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-595-TIPS(8477).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at the GBI’s website, or through the See Something, Send Something app.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aspen Jeter, 5
Orangeburg County deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
Richmond County Deputies are searching for wanted man in connection to home invasion
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Jason Myers GoFundMe
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
Crime scene tape
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
I-20 at standstill due to Thanksgiving accident.
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line

Latest News

Richmond County Deputies are searching for wanted man in connection to home invasion
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Charlotte remembering late meteorologist Jason Myers
Charlotte remembering late meteorologist Jason Myers
Former Bulldog DJ Jones remembers coach Vince Dooley
Celebration of Life held for legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley
Local small businesses see high numbers for Black Friday
Local small businesses see high numbers for Black Friday