Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

A Soggy Sunday Morning. Sunshine and Windy for the Afternoon
By Chris Still
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread light to moderate rain and a few embedded rumbles of thunder will continue until around noon Sunday, then sunshine will return for the majority of Sunday afternoon. Windy and unseasonably warm conditions can be expected as well with wind gusts around 30 mph and highs in the middle 70s. Seasonably cool weather returns Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday, then an arctic cold front arrives Wednesday with another good chance of rain and a shot of chilly air Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions with highs well into the 60s will take us through next weekend.

Sunday - Rain likely before noon, becoming partly to mostly sunny, windy and warm for the afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s with winds from the west at 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Sunday Night -Mostly clear, less windy and a bit cooler. Lows in the upper 40s with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday - Mostly sunny, seasonably mild and still a bit breezy at times. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds from the west to northwest at 8 to 13 mph.

