Local small businesses see high numbers on Black Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shoppers weren’t just going to big-name franchise stores.

Customers were flooding locally owned businesses in North Augusta and Columbia County.

We talked to a few businesses hoping to get in on the shopping frenzy the holidays are known for without having to wait until Small Business Saturday.

Black Friday involves brand-name stores and malls, but not for some customers.

“We always like to support locals. CommuniGraphics is one of our favorite places to support,” said Kristin Bodkin.

Bodkin only shops locally on Black Friday.

Her day began at CommuniGraphics in North Augusta, and CommuniGraphics says supporting locals, keeps money local.

Stephanie Linarez, CommuniGraphics sales assistant manager, said: “When you go shop in a big box store, you’re helping big companies that don’t help your community. When you come to shop at CommuniGraphics, you’re helping a business that helps back towards the community.”

CommuniGraphics gains the most traffic at lunchtime.

Escape Outdoors and The Swank Company in Martinez looked to get customers as soon as their doors opened.

Carson Wiley, manager of Escape Outdoors, said: “We have people camping out. They started at three a.m. yesterday.”

In the morning both stores had over 100 people ready to go before doors even opened, numbers which shocked The Swank Company.

Hannah Bassali, owner of The Swank Company, said: “I do think it was the most people in line we’ve ever had. I think something that’s so great about shopping locally on Black Friday is it creates so many memories. The first people in our lines have been the first people online for the past five years.”

Even though bigger stores can do bigger deals, small businesses see strong community support.

Wiley said: “Instead of a big box retailer that can do higher clearance, higher discounts, and it kind of leaves some local businesses in the dust but for us, we have a good community around us.”

