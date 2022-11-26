Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Local small businesses see high numbers on Black Friday

The Swank Company in Martinez looked to get customers as soon as their doors opened.
The Swank Company in Martinez looked to get customers as soon as their doors opened.(wrdw)
By Nick Viland
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shoppers weren’t just going to big-name franchise stores.

Customers were flooding locally owned businesses in North Augusta and Columbia County.

We talked to a few businesses hoping to get in on the shopping frenzy the holidays are known for without having to wait until Small Business Saturday.

Black Friday involves brand-name stores and malls, but not for some customers.

“We always like to support locals. CommuniGraphics is one of our favorite places to support,” said Kristin Bodkin.

MORE | Local shoppers show up early for Black Friday deals

Bodkin only shops locally on Black Friday.

Her day began at CommuniGraphics in North Augusta, and CommuniGraphics says supporting locals, keeps money local.

Stephanie Linarez, CommuniGraphics sales assistant manager, said: “When you go shop in a big box store, you’re helping big companies that don’t help your community. When you come to shop at CommuniGraphics, you’re helping a business that helps back towards the community.”

CommuniGraphics gains the most traffic at lunchtime.

Escape Outdoors and The Swank Company in Martinez looked to get customers as soon as their doors opened.

MORE | Holiday shopping kicks off with inflation dampening spirits

Carson Wiley, manager of Escape Outdoors, said: “We have people camping out. They started at three a.m. yesterday.”

In the morning both stores had over 100 people ready to go before doors even opened, numbers which shocked The Swank Company.

Hannah Bassali, owner of The Swank Company, said: “I do think it was the most people in line we’ve ever had. I think something that’s so great about shopping locally on Black Friday is it creates so many memories. The first people in our lines have been the first people online for the past five years.”

Even though bigger stores can do bigger deals, small businesses see strong community support.

Wiley said: “Instead of a big box retailer that can do higher clearance, higher discounts, and it kind of leaves some local businesses in the dust but for us, we have a good community around us.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
I-20 at standstill due to Thanksgiving accident.
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
Closed sign
What stores are closed for Thanksgiving? Here’s the list
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Jacque Hawk sings to animals in the woods.
Instead of hunting, one Augusta man sings to wildlife

Latest News

MM
Kristin McGrath teaches how to see the best deals on Black Friday
MM
Jamey Tucker gives us tips on how to shop on Black Friday
MM
Amanda Gyves gives tips on how to stay healthy
MM
Millie Huff explains a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at Sacred Heart Cultural Center