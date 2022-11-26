Families search for Christmas trees as post-Thanksgiving tradition

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A time-honored post-Thanksgiving tradition is finding the perfect Christmas tree.

Many families hunt for the perfect tree to cut down every year as a way to get into the holiday spirit.

For nearly two decades the Farrell family has had a strict routine that starts with opening day at Clarke’s Hill Christmas Tree Farm.

“This season is all about providing families a good time and an enjoyable process like getting a Christmas tree,” said Charlie Mills, owner of Clarke’s Hill Christmas Tree Farm.

2022 marks 35 years that Mills and his family have been selling Christmas trees.

“We see a lot of people. Somebody today told me that this was their 22nd year coming. Another family said they’ve been here 18 years. So, you know we know a lot. I know a lot of faces. I don’t know a lot of all the names, but I see a lot of familiar faces every year,” said Mills.

Faces like the Farrell family.

Jacqui Farrell, the mother, said: “It’s just tradition at this point, you know, at this point is just so much fun. And we have gotten to know the owners, and they remember us, and they know the kids and you know, they just say ‘oh, you’re a junior in college this year, right?’ She goes ‘and I know you have a big boy job, right?’ So, it’s always so much fun. They know who we are.”

A place where they have watched their children grow up over the last 18 years.

Jerrod Farrell, the father, said: “Got pictures in front of their Christmas tree from the time that she was two all the way up. Years and stuff. So yeah, from 2004, we have pictures of them standing in front of the tree.”

Jacqui says they have the same routine every year.

Jacqui said: “We come here, we go and get our boiled peanuts. Then we go for a long Christmas tree search. And after we find the perfect Christmas tree, then we take it home and get it decorated.”

Memories they will share for a lifetime.

Jada Farrell, the daughter, said: “I really enjoy everybody’s personality. I know Jay says he’s the Grinch, but he makes it 10 times funnier than it would be if everyone went along with the plan. Something always has to go wrong. I mean, that’s getting dressed before we came here was a whole debacle. And that is what makes it so fun.”

Mills says many people come out on a mission to get a tree and leave, but his favorite is when people come and stay all day making memories and enjoying their families, which is what the Farrells do every single year.

