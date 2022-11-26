Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion

By Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -John Jackson is wanted in connection to a home invasion at the High Point Crossing Apartments off Richmond Hill Road that happened on November 15 around 1:20am.

According to the report, deputies say Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

Jackson may also uses the spelling “Jon” and go by “Boo” or “Boo Man”.

He is known to go to areas around Augusta and Beech Island.

Anyone who comes in contact with John Jackson or has any information on his whereabouts should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

