Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday will get off to a foggy start, but once the fog burns off by 9 a.m., we can look forward to a beautiful day with sunny skies and above average temperatures for the afternoon. Clouds will increase Saturday evening with rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder becoming likely overnight into Sunday, as an area of low pressure moves in from the Gulf Coast. Warm and quite windy conditions can be expected, once that system exits to the east Sunday afternoon, then we can expect dry weather until a cold front arrives Wednesday bringing a good chance of rain Wednesday. Dry weather with colder than average temperatures can be expected in the wake of that front Thursday through the weekend with highs struggling to hit 60 degrees and lows tumbling to near freezing by Friday and Saturday morning.

Saturday - Patchy fog until 9 a.m., then mostly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with winds from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night - Increasing clouds and mild with rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder becoming likely overnight. Lows near 60 in the evening, warming into the lower to middle 60s by sunrise Sunday at 7:09. Winds will be from the southeast at 2 to 7 mph.

Sunday - Cloudy and mild with rain likely before around 2 p.m., then gradual clearing, windy and unseasonably warm for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts.

