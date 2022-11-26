Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a foggy start this morning the sun has been shining and temperatures have been able to make it into the upper-60s!

We will notice the skies turn gray as more clouds move into the CSRA this evening. The clouds will keep us mild through this evening with low temperatures by morning expected to remain in the low 60s, about 20 degrees above morning low temperatures.

The clouds will move in ahead of a cold front that will bring rain and a few thunderstorms by morning. Winds will also be breezy, sustained between 20-25 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph. The sunshine does return by the afternoon with temps reaching the low to mid 70s.

More sunshine and calmer winds are expected for Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs, gorgeous, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on another front that could move in by next Wednesday bringing us an additional chance of rain and a rumble of thunder. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

