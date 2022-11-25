Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence hosts feast for Servicemembers

Caption
By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence honored everyone’s service with a Thanksgiving feast yesterday.

Command group members mingled with Servicemembers at Fort Gordon’s dining facilities to show their gratitude.

Commanding General Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton, Command Sergeant Maj. Michael Starrett and their spouses traveled to four dining facilities to meet with and share stories with Servicemembers and the dedicated facility staff.

Each dedicated facility staff welcomed customers with bright and festive decorations all around a central theme at each facility.

MORE | Local business owner gives back with community dinner

To learn more about the cyber center of excellence, go to its website. 

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
I-20 at standstill due to Thanksgiving accident.
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
Closed sign
What stores are closed for Thanksgiving? Here’s the list
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Jacque Hawk sings to animals in the woods.
Instead of hunting, one Augusta man sings to wildlife

Latest News

The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence honored everyone’s service with a Thanksgiving feast...
U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence hosts feast for Servicemembers
A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving causing severe damage.
S.C. plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving
A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving, destroying multiple parts of the facility in...
Pet food plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving
File Photo
South Carolina gets some of the least sleep in America