U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence hosts feast for Servicemembers

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence honored everyone’s service with a Thanksgiving feast yesterday.

Command group members mingled with Servicemembers at Fort Gordon’s dining facilities to show their gratitude.

Commanding General Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton, Command Sergeant Maj. Michael Starrett and their spouses traveled to four dining facilities to meet with and share stories with Servicemembers and the dedicated facility staff.

Each dedicated facility staff welcomed customers with bright and festive decorations all around a central theme at each facility.

