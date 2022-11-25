Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

South Carolina gets some of the least sleep in America

File Photo
File Photo(PRNewswire)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you been getting enough sleep? If you live in South Carolina a new report says residents are in the top ten for the least sleep in the country.

Researchers at MattressInsider.com looked at the data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps 2022 to find the percentage of adults getting less than seven hours of sleep a night.

Hawaii ranked as the U.S. state with the least amount of sleep at 43.2%. West Virginians came in second at 42.5%. South Carolina residents came in at number nine in the study, with 38.8% of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep.

The U.S. average is around 35.2%.

A spokesperson from the website said,

“Research has revealed that getting less than seven hours of sleep a night is linked to poor health such as weight gain, increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and depression. Getting 7 hours or over on a regular basis results in better cognitive abilities and a lower risk of health concerns.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
I-20 at standstill due to Thanksgiving accident.
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
Closed sign
What stores are closed for Thanksgiving? Here’s the list
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Jacque Hawk sings to animals in the woods.
Instead of hunting, one Augusta man sings to wildlife

Latest News

Command group members mingled with Servicemembers at Fort Gordon's dining facilities to show...
U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence hosts feast for Servicemembers
The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence honored everyone’s service with a Thanksgiving feast...
U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence hosts feast for Servicemembers
A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving causing severe damage.
S.C. plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving
A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving, destroying multiple parts of the facility in...
Pet food plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving