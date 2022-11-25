South Carolina gets some of the least sleep in America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you been getting enough sleep? If you live in South Carolina a new report says residents are in the top ten for the least sleep in the country.

Researchers at MattressInsider.com looked at the data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps 2022 to find the percentage of adults getting less than seven hours of sleep a night.

Hawaii ranked as the U.S. state with the least amount of sleep at 43.2%. West Virginians came in second at 42.5%. South Carolina residents came in at number nine in the study, with 38.8% of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep.

The U.S. average is around 35.2%.

A spokesperson from the website said,

“Research has revealed that getting less than seven hours of sleep a night is linked to poor health such as weight gain, increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and depression. Getting 7 hours or over on a regular basis results in better cognitive abilities and a lower risk of health concerns.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.