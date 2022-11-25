S.C. plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving, destroying multiple parts of the facility in Saluda County.

According to Luke Downing, Saluda County Fire Service Coordinator, the fire was called in around 2 p.m., on Thursday, located at 271 Valpro Road.

Valley Proteins, LLC provides services for the collection, rendering, and recycling of supermarket waste and animal processing of fat, bone trimmings, and meat. It also provides restaurant-used cooking oil that is used across the country.

The fire was contained to a cooking unit until it began to spread to multiple parts of the facility.

According to the department, they contained the fire around 5:45 p.m. but stayed on the scene to investigate for another 12 hours.

Downing says up to 60 first responders aided in containing the fire. They responded from Laurens, Abbeville, Greenwood, Aiken, Newberry, and Lexington Counties. Along with the South Carolina State Fire Marshal.

The road leading to the facility was re-opened after the fire departments left the scene.

The fire department estimates the plant to be shut down for a while due to the severe damage from the fire.

