Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Orangeburg County deputies searching for missing child

Aspen Jeter, 5
Aspen Jeter, 5(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing child.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that around noon on Thanksgiving Day, deputies were sent to a residence on the 200 block of Louise Drive to conduct a welfare check.

At that location, deputies found a deceased female who had not been heard from since November 1.

Investigating deputies learned the deceased female has a child named Aspen Jeter, 5, who was not located in the home.

“If you have any information in the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” said Ravenell. “You don’t have to give your name, but just give us what you know.”

Anyone with any information on the child’s location or deceased person are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-355.

