Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.

Weathersby, of Millen, Ga., entered the store, revealed the weapon, and demanded money, then fled the scene, according to authorities.

A private citizen reported Weathersby’s vehicle at the Dollar General in Portal, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Deputy’s responded.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper from the Statesboro Post observed Weathersby walking on the Portal-Metter Road.

Weathersby was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities.

