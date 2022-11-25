Main Street Players prepare for opening night of their holiday comedy

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Main Street Players are preparing for the opening night of their holiday comedy, ‘Christmas Belles.’

It opens on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. with a catered pre-curtain reception at the Joanne T. Rainsford Discovery Center in Edgefield.

For tickets, call (803) 637-2233.

‘Creative Catering’ by Doug Landreth will serve a variety of food options, including cheddar biscuits with ham and cranberries, maple chicken salad, turnovers, eggnog dip, carrot cake dip, hot chocolate, and more.

Other Performances

Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

