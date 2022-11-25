Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Main Street Players prepare for opening night of their holiday comedy

"A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this southern farce about...
"A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator."(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Main Street Players are preparing for the opening night of their holiday comedy, ‘Christmas Belles.’

It opens on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. with a catered pre-curtain reception at the Joanne T. Rainsford Discovery Center in Edgefield.

MORE | The 11th annual Aiken Turkey Trot benefits Toys for Tots

‘Creative Catering’ by Doug Landreth will serve a variety of food options, including cheddar biscuits with ham and cranberries, maple chicken salad, turnovers, eggnog dip, carrot cake dip, hot chocolate, and more.

Other Performances

  • Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
I-20 at standstill due to Thanksgiving accident.
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
Closed sign
What stores are closed for Thanksgiving? Here’s the list
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Jacque Hawk sings to animals in the woods.
Instead of hunting, one Augusta man sings to wildlife

Latest News

The Atomic Café in New Ellenton
Local business owner gives back with community dinner
Thanksgiving at café in New Ellenton
Thanksgiving at café in New Ellenton
local football players
Local football teams celebrate Thanksgiving
Local ministry feeds Graniteville community on Thanksgiving
Local ministry feeds Graniteville community on Thanksgiving