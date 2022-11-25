Main Street Players prepare for opening night of their holiday comedy
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Main Street Players are preparing for the opening night of their holiday comedy, ‘Christmas Belles.’
It opens on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. with a catered pre-curtain reception at the Joanne T. Rainsford Discovery Center in Edgefield.
‘Creative Catering’ by Doug Landreth will serve a variety of food options, including cheddar biscuits with ham and cranberries, maple chicken salad, turnovers, eggnog dip, carrot cake dip, hot chocolate, and more.
Other Performances
- Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.