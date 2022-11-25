Local shoppers show up early for Black Friday deals

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Black Friday, and some shoppers tried to beat the rush and cash in on the big deals early.

Some stores like Best Buy and Kohl’s, opened at 5 a.m., but most opened their doors at 6 a.m.

When Academy Sports in Evans opened its doors, there was a line waiting to get inside and get some of those holiday deals!

We spoke to shoppers in line, and some of them were looking for specific items, while others were seeing what they could find.

“I have been up all night long, so I went over to my friends house, went to Waffle House, got me a little bite to eat and I just been riding around just seeing what kind of stores we got open. Seeing what line I was getting into first,” said Cody Shearer, shopper.

We also went to Cabela’s in Augusta, where one guy in line says he stayed up all night in hopes of getting serious savings this holiday season.

Simon Bradford, shopper, said: “Good deals! You gotta get the good deals while you can. Everything is so expensive these days. You gotta get deals while you can.”

