The Jessye-Norman school launches 2nd J-Tank business program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jessye Norman School of the Arts launches the 2nd annual J-Tank, a business coaching program for local families.

The application deadline for the program is Jan. 15, 2023, families can apply at thejnsa.org/jtank.

The school will soon host a Shark-Tank style business coaching program, which is a collaboration between the school and the Augusta University Hull College of Business, Augusta Housing Authority, Georgia Power, and the Augusta Partnership for Children.

Students that are in 4th to 12th grade can apply for the program. Eight families will be selected to enter into the J-Tank program, which consists of 4 weeks of business coaching with professionals in finance, graphic design, business management, and idea development.

Carmen Moses, Digital Artist and Performing Arts Director for the JNSA, is the project lead for this year’s J-Tank program.

“I am looking forward to a successful second year of J-tank and making a difference in families’ lives. I hope that with some guidance and inspiration, students and their families will be able to see that they have a supportive community who wants to see them succeed and change their lives for the better,” Moses says.

Selected families will prepare a business pitch at the J-Tank Pitch-A-Thon, a live-streamed event that allows them to present their businesses to judges and potential investors.

Each family who completes the program will receive up to $500 in start-up funding for their businesses, as well as continued mentorship from expert coaches to help guide the development of their business ideas.

The school hopes that the project will bring some fun, vibrant new businesses to Augusta’s local economy and empower students to use their talents and artistic curiosity to realize their goals. All participants will learn about branding, idea development, and marketing, as well as the basics of generating and managing new income.

Those accepted must attend the introductory meeting on Jan. 27, 2023.

