Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers will continue to taper off this evening with clearing skies and cooling temps. Morning lows to start the weekend will be seasonal in the low 40s. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies but clouds will redevelop as we continue through the day with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

The dry weather is short-lived with another front expected to move through the CSRA Sunday morning. Light to moderate rainfall will be possible with an isolated thunderstorm not ruled out. Fortunately, it’s not an all-day rain event with much of the rain wrapping up around lunchtime.

We’ll finally see the sunshine return by Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs, gorgeous, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on another front that could move in by next Wednesday bringing us an additional chance of rain and a rumble of thunder. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

