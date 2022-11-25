Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Drier into Saturday with seasonal temps. Rain returns Sunday.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers will continue to taper off this evening with clearing skies and cooling temps. Morning lows to start the weekend will be seasonal in the low 40s. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies but clouds will redevelop as we continue through the day with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

The dry weather is short-lived with another front expected to move through the CSRA Sunday morning. Light to moderate rainfall will be possible with an isolated thunderstorm not ruled out. Fortunately, it’s not an all-day rain event with much of the rain wrapping up around lunchtime.

We’ll finally see the sunshine return by Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs, gorgeous, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on another front that could move in by next Wednesday bringing us an additional chance of rain and a rumble of thunder. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
I-20 at standstill due to Thanksgiving accident.
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
Closed sign
What stores are closed for Thanksgiving? Here’s the list
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Jacque Hawk sings to animals in the woods.
Instead of hunting, one Augusta man sings to wildlife

Latest News

Highs
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Friday Rain
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Rain chances increase
Anthony's 6pm Forecast: 11/24
Outdoor Dining
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong