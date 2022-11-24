Organizers promise best-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK – It’s the event that officially kicks off the holiday season: New York’s Thanksgiving Day parade will hit the streets of the Big Apple for the 96th time.

Organizers promise this year’s parade will be bigger and better than ever before.

Thousands watched workers inflate the giant balloons that make the parade so unique.

For some, seeing the parade up close is a bucket list item.

“We didn’t realize how big they are. Now we see why they’re all tied down,” said Cindy Mandat.

The massive parade features 8,000 participants, 16 character balloons, 28 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders, 700 clowns, a dozen marching bands – this year including one from Benedict College in South Carolina – and even Santa Claus.

About 3 million people are expected to line the parade route this year. While there are no credible or specific threats aimed at the event, the New York Police Department is taking extra measures to keep everybody safe.

“Heavy weapons teams, our bomb squad, radiological and chemical sensors, counter-surveillance teams, drone detection and mitigation and additional cameras have been installed along the parade route,” said Chief Martone Materasso of NYPD’s counterterrorism unit.

There also will be explosive detecting K-9s, sand trucks and blocker vehicles, along with a huge contingent of cops.

The weather forecast is perfect for parade watching: sunny in the mid-50s with no wind to cause trouble for the balloons.

